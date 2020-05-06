Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee [Image 5 of 5]

    Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    (Right to Left) Eric Pagoria, chief of construction, Nashville District Engineering and Construction Branch talks with Gov. Bill Lee, Mayor John Cooper, and other city officials during a tour of the Alternate Care Site construction facility on the eighth floor at the Nashville General Hospital today. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District, and its contractor Turner Construction turned over the completed construction of the alternate care site June 5, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 17:43
    Photo ID: 6235095
    VIRIN: 200605-A-BO243-1099
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee
    Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee
    Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee
    Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee
    Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Great Lakes and Ohio River Division
    Lt. Col. Sonny Avichal
    COVID-19
    Nashville General Hospital
    Mayor John Cooper
    Dr. Joseph Webb
    Maj. Gen. Robert F. Whittle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT