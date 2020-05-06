Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee

(Right to Left) Eric Pagoria, chief of construction, Nashville District Engineering and Construction Branch talks with Gov. Bill Lee, Mayor John Cooper, and other city officials during a tour of the Alternate Care Site construction facility on the eighth floor at the Nashville General Hospital today. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District, and its contractor Turner Construction turned over the completed construction of the alternate care site June 5, 2020.

