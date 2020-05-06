Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee

(Right to Left) Mason Carter, a Contracting Officer Representative, escorts Maj. Gen. Robert Whittle, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division commander, Lt. Col. Sonny B. Avichal, Nashville District commander and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to the official turnover ceremony. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is turned over an alternate care site this morning to the state of Tennessee that provides an additional 67 COVID-19 non-acute treatment spaces at Nashville General Hospital. The project involved the demolition and renovation of the eighth floor of the hospital to create a functioning alternate care site for the treatment of non-acute COVID-19 patients. June 5, 2020. USACE photo by Mark Rankin

