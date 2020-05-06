Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee [Image 1 of 5]

    Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    (Right to Left) Mason Carter, a Contracting Officer Representative, escorts Maj. Gen. Robert Whittle, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division commander, Lt. Col. Sonny B. Avichal, Nashville District commander and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to the official turnover ceremony. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is turned over an alternate care site this morning to the state of Tennessee that provides an additional 67 COVID-19 non-acute treatment spaces at Nashville General Hospital. The project involved the demolition and renovation of the eighth floor of the hospital to create a functioning alternate care site for the treatment of non-acute COVID-19 patients. June 5, 2020. USACE photo by Mark Rankin

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Robert Whittle
    Nashville District
    Mark Rankin
    Great Lakes and Ohio River Division
    Bill Lee
    Sonny Avichal
    COVID19
    COVED-19

