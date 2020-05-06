(Right to Left) Mason Carter, a Contracting Officer Representative, escorts Maj. Gen. Robert Whittle, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division commander, Lt. Col. Sonny B. Avichal, Nashville District commander and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to the official turnover ceremony. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is turned over an alternate care site this morning to the state of Tennessee that provides an additional 67 COVID-19 non-acute treatment spaces at Nashville General Hospital. The project involved the demolition and renovation of the eighth floor of the hospital to create a functioning alternate care site for the treatment of non-acute COVID-19 patients. June 5, 2020. USACE photo by Mark Rankin
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 17:43
|Photo ID:
|6235091
|VIRIN:
|200605-A-BO243-1088
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee
LEAVE A COMMENT