Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1 SOW welcomes first female commander

    1 SOW welcomes first female commander

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette Rolen 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 8, 2020. Slife recognized U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Conley, outgoing commander of the 1st Special Operations Wing for his outstanding leadership of the 1st SOW and welcomed U.S. Air Force Col. Jocelyn Schermerhorn as the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 16:20
    Photo ID: 6234874
    VIRIN: 200305-F-DD647-1046
    Resolution: 6692x4728
    Size: 14.04 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 SOW welcomes first female commander, by SSgt Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    change of command
    1 SOW
    female commando

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT