U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 8, 2020. Slife recognized U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Conley, outgoing commander of the 1st Special Operations Wing for his outstanding leadership of the 1st SOW and welcomed U.S. Air Force Col. Jocelyn Schermerhorn as the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 16:20
|Photo ID:
|6234874
|VIRIN:
|200305-F-DD647-1046
|Resolution:
|6692x4728
|Size:
|14.04 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
This work, 1 SOW welcomes first female commander, by SSgt Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS
