1 SOW welcomes first female commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Jocelyn Schermerhorn, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, is recognized by U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command and U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Conley, 1st SOW outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 8, 2020. Schermerhorn is the first female to command the 1st SOW and to lead any special operations wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette Rolen)

