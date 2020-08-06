U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Conley, 1st Special Operations Wing outgoing commander, speaks to Air Commandos during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 8, 2020. Conley relinquished command to U.S. Air Force Col. Jocelyn Schermerhorn, former vice commander of the 11th Wing, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette Rolen)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 14:18
|Photo ID:
|6234671
|VIRIN:
|200305-F-DD647-1071
|Resolution:
|7047x4906
|Size:
|13.71 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1 SOW welcomes first female commander, by SSgt Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
