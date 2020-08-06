1 SOW welcomes first female commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Conley, 1st Special Operations Wing outgoing commander, speaks to Air Commandos during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 8, 2020. Conley relinquished command to U.S. Air Force Col. Jocelyn Schermerhorn, former vice commander of the 11th Wing, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette Rolen)

