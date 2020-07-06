Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WA Air National Guard Commander visits Airmen providing security assistance [Image 10 of 10]

    WA Air National Guard Commander visits Airmen providing security assistance

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington Air National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh meets with Airmen activated to assist law enforcement agencies for protest and unrest assistance in the state, June 7, 2020, in Seattle. Guardsmen throughout the state of Washington are providing assistance as security augmentation with local law enforcement in maintaining peace at protests and citizen safety. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 14:11
    Photo ID: 6234649
    VIRIN: 200607-Z-CH590-0270
    Resolution: 5185x3457
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WA Air National Guard Commander visits Airmen providing security assistance [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    Security assistance

