U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gregory A. Hunger (right) renders a salute to Col. David Skalicky (left), the 354th Operations Group (OG) commander, upon assuming command of the 353d Combat Training Squadron during a change of command at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 5, 2020. Hunger was previously served as the 354th OG deputy commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 12:39 Photo ID: 6234527 VIRIN: 200605-F-HJ760-1068 Resolution: 5547x3702 Size: 1.58 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 353rd CTS welcomes incoming commander, by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.