Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    353rd CTS welcomes incoming commander

    353rd CTS welcomes incoming commander

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Guerrisky 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gregory A. Hunger (right) renders a salute to Col. David Skalicky (left), the 354th Operations Group (OG) commander, upon assuming command of the 353d Combat Training Squadron during a change of command at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 5, 2020. Hunger was previously served as the 354th OG deputy commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 12:39
    Photo ID: 6234527
    VIRIN: 200605-F-HJ760-1068
    Resolution: 5547x3702
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 353rd CTS welcomes incoming commander, by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT