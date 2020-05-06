353rd CTS welcomes incoming commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gregory A. Hunger (right) renders a salute to Col. David Skalicky (left), the 354th Operations Group (OG) commander, upon assuming command of the 353d Combat Training Squadron during a change of command at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 5, 2020. Hunger was previously served as the 354th OG deputy commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)
