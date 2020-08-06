Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Share Your Voice / Know Your Limits

    Share Your Voice / Know Your Limits

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Megan Gully 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Department of the Army Civilians must adhere to the Hatch Act, a law intended to assure the public that federal programs are being administered fairly and without the influence of partisan politics. Military members must adhere to the DOD Directive 1344.10, which also helps avoid the perception of official DOD sponsorship, approval or endorsement of any partisan political candidate, campaign or cause. (U.S. Army graphic by Megan Gully)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 10:37
    Photo ID: 6234227
    VIRIN: 200608-A-PX452-954
    Resolution: 3300x4014
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Share Your Voice / Know Your Limits, by Megan Gully, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hatch Act, DOD regulations govern political activities on social media

    TAGS

    election
    social media
    politics
    Civilians
    Soldiers
    elections
    political activities
    Hatch Act

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT