Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Check Those Corners: 31st MEU MRF Marines conduct CQT qualification [Image 6 of 6]

    Check Those Corners: 31st MEU MRF Marines conduct CQT qualification

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    Force Reconnaissance Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Maritime Raid Force evacuate a simulated casualty during a close-quarters tactics exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 21, 2020. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 01:49
    Photo ID: 6233922
    VIRIN: 200520-M-WW783-1151
    Resolution: 4703x3135
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Check Those Corners: 31st MEU MRF Marines conduct CQT qualification [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Check Those Corners: 31st MEU MRF Marines conduct CQT qualification
    Check Those Corners: 31st MEU MRF Marines conduct CQT qualification
    Check Those Corners: 31st MEU MRF Marines conduct CQT qualification
    Check Those Corners: 31st MEU MRF Marines conduct CQT qualification
    Check Those Corners: 31st MEU MRF Marines conduct CQT qualification
    Check Those Corners: 31st MEU MRF Marines conduct CQT qualification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine
    Japan
    Force
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    MEU
    5th Marine Regiment
    31st MEU
    Maritime
    Raid
    M4
    rifleman
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    U.S. Marine Corps
    U.S. Marine
    CQT
    Marine Corps
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marines
    1st Battalion
    marksmanship
    Battalion Landing Team
    III MEF
    MRF
    1911
    M27
    BLT 1/5
    M45A1
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT