Check Those Corners: 31st MEU MRF Marines conduct CQT qualification

Force Reconnaissance Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Maritime Raid Force provide medical care to a simulated casualty during a close-quarters tactics exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 21, 2020. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

Date Taken: 05.20.2020
Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP