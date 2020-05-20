Check Those Corners: 31st MEU MRF Marines conduct CQT qualification

A Force Reconnaissance Marine with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Maritime Raid Force fast ropes into a close-quarters tactics exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 21, 2020. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)
