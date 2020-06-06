Family of newly promoted commander of the Utah Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack, attends his promotion ceremony at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Salt Lake City, Utah on June 6, 2020. Boyack assumed his current post in June 2019, and is responsible for the command, control and operations of plans and programs for more than 1,400 Utah Air National Guard Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.07.2020 17:06 Photo ID: 6233813 VIRIN: 200606-Z-DP148-0106 Resolution: 3500x1969 Size: 1.95 MB Location: SALT LAKE CITY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah Air National Guard promotes Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.