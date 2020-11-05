Soldiers transport donated groceries

Soldiers from the 1231st Transportation Company transport donated groceries to the St. Louis Foodbank in Bridgeton, Missouri, May 11, 2020. The soldiers delivered 43 palettes of donated goods. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Audrey Chappell)

