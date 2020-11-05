Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers transport donated groceries [Image 2 of 5]

    Soldiers transport donated groceries

    BRIDGETON, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Missouri ARNG

    Soldiers from the 1231st Transportation Company transport donated groceries to the St. Louis Foodbank in Bridgeton, Missouri, May 11, 2020. The soldiers delivered 43 palettes of donated goods. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Audrey Chappell)

    TAGS

    Missouri
    St. Louis
    Missouri National Guard
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Army National Guard
    food bank
    MONG
    1231st Transportation Company
    COVID-19

