District of Columbia National Guard offers support to community during civil unrest

District of Columbia National Guard soldiers and airmen assist local authorities at barricade site in Washington, D.C. on May 31, 2020. District of Columbia National Guard has supported the local community throughout numerous occasions ranging from parade celebrations to natural disasters.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrone Williams)

