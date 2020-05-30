Jeffery W. Carroll, Assistant Chief of Police, Metropolitan Police Department, swears in District of Columbia National Guard soldiers and airmen as special police to support local authorities during civil unrest in Washington, D.C. on May 30, 2020. District of Columbia National Guard has supported the local community throughout numerous occasions, ranging from parade celebrations to assistance in natural disasters.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by SSG. Tyrone Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2020 Date Posted: 06.07.2020 14:58 Photo ID: 6233706 VIRIN: 200530-Z-XZ018-082 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 968.63 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, District of Columbia National Guard offers support to community during civil unrest [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.