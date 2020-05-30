District of Columbia National Guard offers support to community during civil unrest

District of Columbia National Guard soldiers and airmen gather supplies and equipment as they prepare to move to the forward staging area in Washington, D.C. on May 30, 2020. District of Columbia National Guard has supported the local community throughout numerous occasions, ranging from parade celebrations to assistance in natural disasters.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrone Williams)
