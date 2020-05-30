Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    District of Columbia National Guard offers support to community during civil unrest [Image 1 of 5]

    District of Columbia National Guard offers support to community during civil unrest

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    District of Columbia National Guard soldiers and airmen on task force, stage equipment at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. in preparation to assist local authorities
    on May 30, 2020. District of Columbia National Guard has supported the local community throughout numerous occasions, ranging from parade celebrations to assistance in natural disasters.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrone Williams)

