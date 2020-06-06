U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Brett G. Sylvia, the 1st Cavalry Division Forward commander, speaks at a combined arms rehearsal at Konotop, Poland, June 6, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 15-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Javan Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.07.2020 07:29 Photo ID: 6233553 VIRIN: 200606-A-LL671-009 Resolution: 5519x4016 Size: 844.66 KB Location: KONOTOP, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEFENDER Europe 20 Plus - ROC Drill [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.