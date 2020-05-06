USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2020) Sonar Technician 2nd Class Kramer Christiansen, from Allentown, Penn., adjusts weapons posture on the surface vessel torpedo tubes aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

