USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2020) Sonar Technician 3rd Class Jacob Williamson, from Flint, Mi., inspects a gauge on the surface vessel torpedo tubes aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2020 05:12
|Photo ID:
|6233523
|VIRIN:
|200605-N-CU072-1085
|Resolution:
|3766x2507
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
