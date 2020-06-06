Washington Air National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh Jr., address those in physical and virtual attendance during his promotion ceremony, June 6, 2020 at Camp Murray, Wash. Welsh commands over 2,100 Citizen Airmen in the state, many of whom are currently activated and conducting both global and domestic operations. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.06.2020 20:24 Photo ID: 6233426 VIRIN: 200606-Z-CH590-0020 Resolution: 5520x3452 Size: 5.44 MB Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Washington Air National Guard Commander Col. Gent Welsh Jr., is promoted to Brigadier General [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.