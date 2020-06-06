Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Air National Guard Commander Col. Gent Welsh Jr., is promoted to Brigadier General [Image 2 of 5]

    Washington Air National Guard Commander Col. Gent Welsh Jr., is promoted to Brigadier General

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Bret D. Daugherty, Adjutant General, Washington state (left), presents the published promotion order to newly promoted Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh Jr., Washington Air National Guard Commander (right) during a ceremony held in his honor, June 6, 2020 at Camp Murray, Wash. Welsh commands over 2,100 Citizen Airmen in the state, many of whom are currently activated and conducting both global and domestic operations. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 20:24
    Photo ID: 6233425
    VIRIN: 200606-Z-CH590-0007
    Resolution: 4338x3156
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Air National Guard Commander Col. Gent Welsh Jr., is promoted to Brigadier General [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard

