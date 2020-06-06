Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Bret D. Daugherty, Adjutant General, Washington state (left), presents the published promotion order to newly promoted Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh Jr., Washington Air National Guard Commander (right) during a ceremony held in his honor, June 6, 2020 at Camp Murray, Wash. Welsh commands over 2,100 Citizen Airmen in the state, many of whom are currently activated and conducting both global and domestic operations. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.06.2020 20:24 Photo ID: 6233425 VIRIN: 200606-Z-CH590-0007 Resolution: 4338x3156 Size: 2.05 MB Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Washington Air National Guard Commander Col. Gent Welsh Jr., is promoted to Brigadier General [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.