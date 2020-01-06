PHILIPPINE SEA (June 1, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 8), delivers cargo to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) during a replenishment-at-sea June 1, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 19:29
|Photo ID:
|6233414
|VIRIN:
|200601-N-IW125-2026
|Resolution:
|7237x4830
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
