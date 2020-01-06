PHILIPPINE SEA (June 1, 2020) U.S Navy Chief Boatswain’s Mate Leon Wells, from Toco, Trinidad, left, and Seaman Noah Rodenberg, from St. Louis, attach a cargo leg to an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 8), during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) June 1, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

