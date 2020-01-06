PHILIPPINE SEA (June 1, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), left, sails alongside the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) for a replenishment-at-sea June 1, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 19:29
|Photo ID:
|6233412
|VIRIN:
|200601-N-IW125-1070
|Resolution:
|7198x4049
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
