USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 1, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), back, sails alongside the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) for a replenishment-at-sea June 1, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA