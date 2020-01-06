Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh  

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 1, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), back, sails alongside the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) for a replenishment-at-sea June 1, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 19:29
    Photo ID: 6233411
    VIRIN: 200601-N-IW125-1051
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)
    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)
    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)
    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)
    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    RAS
    Replenishment-at-Sea
    Deployment
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT