    Idaho National Guard sends 400 Soldiers to Washington D.C. [Image 7 of 8]

    Idaho National Guard sends 400 Soldiers to Washington D.C.

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    The Idaho National Guard sent approximately 400 Soldiers to Washington D.C. on June 5, 2020 to assist with guarding federal monuments, buildings and other property. The Soldiers will augment the D.C. National Guard and serve in support of the United States Park Police and Metropolitan Police Department. Soldiers departed from Gowen Field, Pocatello and Spokane less than 25 hours after the mission was approved by Gov. Brad Little. Idaho is one of 11 states to send additional support to the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 15:56
    Photo ID: 6233296
    VIRIN: 200605-Z-AY311-0762
    Resolution: 2700x1802
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho National Guard sends 400 Soldiers to Washington D.C. [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Boise
    Soldiers
    Army
    Idaho
    Gowen Field
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    Nation's Capital
    Washington D.C.
    Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur
    Idaho Military Division
    Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak
    Gov. Brad Little

