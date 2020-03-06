Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard supports District of Columbia National Guard during protest response [Image 5 of 6]

    South Carolina National Guard supports District of Columbia National Guard during protest response

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard support the District of Columbia National Guard with protest assistance in the nation's capital June 3, 2020. When the South Carolina National Guard is activated in response to providing support to protests, it is in order to assist with maintaining citizen safety and peace and to deter violence. The mission of the South Carolina National Guard in D.C. is to support the District of Columbia National Guard service members assisting local law enforcement with crowd control, general security, and patrols for continued public safety and critical infrastructure security. When the South Carolina National Guard is activated for these missions, it is not intended to deter citizens from peacefully protesting, rather it is a means to help support an environment where citizens feel safe to exercise their rights and freedoms. The South Carolina National Guard will provide assistance in maintaining citizen safety and peace at protests in support of the District of Columbia National Guard for as long as needed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros, South Carolina National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard supports District of Columbia National Guard during protest response [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

