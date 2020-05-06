Indiana National Guard Soldiers Arrive at Joint Base Andrews

Indiana National Guard soldiers assigned to Task Force Indiana arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Washington D.C. on June 5, 2020. These Soldiers are the second wave of Soldiers deployed to the National Capitol Region to support civil authorities in protecting life and property while balancing the right to peacefully protest.

