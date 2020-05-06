Indiana National Guard soldiers assigned to Task Force Indiana arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Washington D.C. on June 5, 2020. These Soldiers are the second wave of Soldiers deployed to the National Capitol Region to support civil authorities in protecting life and property while balancing the right to peacefully protest.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 13:54
|Photo ID:
|6233235
|VIRIN:
|200605-Z-XH374-249
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.37 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Indiana National Guard Soldiers Arrive at Joint Base Andrews [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Jeremiah Runser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT