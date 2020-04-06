Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee Calvary deploys to nations capital [Image 5 of 6]

    Tennessee Calvary deploys to nations capital

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Gagnon 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 278th Armored Combat Regiment (ACR) of the Army National Guard in Knoxville, also known as the “Tennessee Calvary”, gathered at the 134th Air Refueling Wing for deployment to the Washington D.C. metro area June 4, 2020. Members processed through stations to clear weapons and test for symptoms of COVID-19 before loading gear and equipment on a KC-135 Stratotanker for departure. The Tennessee National Guard has pledged 1,000 troops to help maintain the peace during protests at the nation's capital, TNG personnel assigned to these missions are trained, equipped and prepared to assist law enforcement authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Gagnon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 10:05
    Photo ID: 6233123
    VIRIN: 200604-Z-IT216-177
    Resolution: 5020x4016
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee Calvary deploys to nations capital [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Daniel Gagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tennessee National Guard
    134th Air Refueling Wing
    Army National Guard
    Washington D.C
    COVID-19
    278th Armored Combat Regiment
    Army National Guard in Knoxville
    Tennessee Calvary
    clear weapons
    test for symptoms of COVID-19.

