EAST CHINA SEA (June 3, 2020) U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class William Ford, from Mobile, Ala., paints a wall aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.06.2020 06:52 Photo ID: 6233063 VIRIN: 200603-N-CZ893-1041 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 919.36 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rafael Peralta Sailors Paint [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.