200604-N-ML755-1032 ARABIAN GULF (June 4, 2020) Chief Warrant Officer Donovan Williams inspects fuel sample aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) June 4, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 05:14
|Photo ID:
|6233036
|VIRIN:
|200604-N-ML755-1032
|Resolution:
|4585x3275
|Size:
|895.24 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Paul Hamilton [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT