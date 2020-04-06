Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Stewart/HAAF Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony goes virtual [Image 2 of 3]

    Fort Stewart/HAAF Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony goes virtual

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Clarrissa Self, mother of Spc. Jared Self, reconnaissance platoon medic for 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, accepts the award for Family Volunteer of the Year during the Army Community Service’s Volunteer of the Year ceremony June 4, 2020 Fort Stewart, Georgia. ACS holds the ceremony annually, but this year, they did the ceremony virtually for the first time. Participants and organizers of the event used cell phones to livestream the presentation at various locations, including the awardees’ homes. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Morales, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 21:17
    Photo ID: 6232904
    VIRIN: 200604-A-CB607-0020
    Resolution: 5445x3630
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart/HAAF Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony goes virtual [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Stewart/HAAF Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony goes virtual
    Fort Stewart/HAAF Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony goes virtual
    Fort Stewart/HAAF Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony goes virtual

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Stewart/HAAF Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony goes virtual

    TAGS

    community service
    FORSCOM
    Fort Stewart
    Ft. Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    pandemic
    3ID
    volunteering
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    3rd Sustainment Brigade
    Hunter Army Airfield
    virtual
    USAREC
    HAAF
    streaming
    Volunteer of the Year
    Rock of The Marne
    1st ABCT
    2nd ABCT
    VOY
    livestream
    Top of The Rock
    COVID-19
    New Troops
    Preston Ver Hoef
    Clarrisa Self
    SFC Nicholas Weaver
    Nicole Stone
    188th Infantry Regiment
    simulcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT