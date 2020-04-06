Fort Stewart/HAAF Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony goes virtual

Spc. Jared Self, reconnaissance platoon medic for 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, and his mother, Clarrissa Self, accepts the award for Family Volunteer of the Year during the Army Community Service’s Volunteer of the Year ceremony June 4, 2020 Fort Stewart, Georgia. ACS holds the ceremony annually, but this year, they did the ceremony virtually for the first time. Participants and organizers of the event used cell phones to livestream the presentation at various locations, including the awardees’ homes. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Morales, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

