Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Kidd Sailors Return from Quarantine [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Kidd Sailors Return from Quarantine

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander M Corona 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (June 5, 2020) – Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) return from off-ship quarantine as part of the Navy’s aggressive response to the COVID-19 outbreak onboard. In order to be cleared to return to the ship, Sailors must have received two separate negative test results. Kidd arrived in San Diego April 28 to receive medical care for its Sailors and clean and disinfect the ship following a COVID-19 outbreak while underway. The crew will continue the strategic deep-cleaning regimen in accordance with established Navy and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance prior to continuing her scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Corona)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 20:34
    Photo ID: 6232887
    VIRIN: 200605-N-VN584-1018
    Resolution: 5073x3382
    Size: 7.09 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Kidd Sailors Return from Quarantine [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Alexander M Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Kidd Sailors Return from Quarantine
    USS Kidd Sailors Return from Quarantine
    USS Kidd Sailors Return from Quarantine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    outbreak
    DDG 100
    medical care
    quarantine
    USS Kidd
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT