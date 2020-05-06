NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (June 5, 2020) – Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) return from off-ship quarantine as part of the Navy’s aggressive response to the COVID-19 outbreak onboard. In order to be cleared to return to the ship, Sailors must have received two separate negative test results. Kidd arrived in San Diego April 28 to receive medical care for its Sailors and clean and disinfect the ship following a COVID-19 outbreak while underway. The crew will continue the strategic deep-cleaning regimen in accordance with established Navy and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance prior to continuing her scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Corona)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 20:34 Photo ID: 6232887 VIRIN: 200605-N-VN584-1018 Resolution: 5073x3382 Size: 7.09 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Kidd Sailors Return from Quarantine [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Alexander M Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.