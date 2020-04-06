Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Arjenis Nunez 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Preston Ver Hoef, the Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield’s 2020 youth volunteer of the year award winner holds up his public service commendation medal, June 4, 2020, at his residence in Richmond Hill, Georgia. Sgt. Anthony Licata, a trumpet player assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Band donned a Batman costume and presented Ver Hoef the award for over 60 hours of community service through Richmond Hill Middle School by offering support to special needs students. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Arjenis Nunez)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart/HAAF Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony goes virtual [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Arjenis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

