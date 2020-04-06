Fort Stewart/HAAF Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony goes virtual

Sgt. Anthony Licata, a trumpet player assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Band and dressed at Batman, congratulates the Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield 2020 youth volunteer of the year winner, Preston Ver Hoef, June 4, 2020, in Richmond Hill, Georgia. “Batman” presented Ver Hoef the award for over 60 hours of community service through Richmond Hill Middle School by offering support to special needs students. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Arjenis Nunez)

