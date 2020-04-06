Fort Stewart/HAAF Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony goes virtual

Fort Stewart’s Army Community Service support assistant Michelle Glenn, introduces Sgt. Anthony Licata, a trumpet player assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Band who is donning a Batman costume, via a simulcast that was live-streamed for the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield communities, June 4, 2020, in Richmond Hill, Georgia. “Batman” presented Preston Ver Hoef with the Fort Stewart/HAAF 2020 youth volunteer of the year award for over 60 hours of community service through Richmond Hill Middle School by offering support to special needs students. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Arjenis Nunez)

