Tennessee Calvary deploys to nations capital

Brig. Gen. Jimmie Cole, Jr., Land Component Commander, addresses members of the 278th Armored Calvary Regiment (ACR) of the Army National Guard in Knoxville, at the 134th Air Refueling Wing before a deployment to the Washington D.C. metro area June 4, 2020. The Tennessee National Guard has pledged 1,000 troops to help maintain the peace during protests at the nation's capital, TNG personnel assigned to these missions are trained, equipped and prepared to assist law enforcement authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Gagnon)

