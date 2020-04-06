Tennessee Calvary deploys to nations capital

Members of the 278th Armored Combat Regiment (ACR) of the Army National Guard in Knoxville, also known as the “Tennessee Calvary”, gathered at the 134th Air Refueling Wing for deployment to the Washington D.C. metro area June 4, 2020. Members processed through stations to clear weapons and test for symptoms of COVID-19 before loading gear and equipment on a KC-135 Stratotanker for departure. The Tennessee National Guard has pledged 1,000 troops to help maintain the peace during protests at the nation's capital, TNG personnel assigned to these missions are trained, equipped and prepared to assist law enforcement authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Gagnon)

