The New Marines of Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 5, 2020. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 14:29
|Photo ID:
|6232364
|VIRIN:
|200605-M-VX661-1012
|Resolution:
|5971x3981
|Size:
|942.2 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fox Company Graduation [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
