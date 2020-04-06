Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erick Parsons 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Josue Gonzalez removes rust from a refueling station aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) June 4, 2020. Pinckney is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erick A. Parsons)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200604-N-ZM949-1013 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Erick Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

