200604-N-KK394-1028

CARIBBEAN SEA (June 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors patch a simulated ruptured pipe during a damage control drill on the flight deck of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7). Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

