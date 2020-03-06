200604-N-KP445-1077 NORFOLK, Va. (June 4, 2020) Engineman 1st Class Marc Saade, from Cleveland, Ohio, assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) Diesel Shop sands a pipe while conducting a clutch overhaul on a Main Propulsion Diesel Engine aboard USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44). MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 11:17 Photo ID: 6231903 VIRIN: 200604-N-KP445-1077 Resolution: 5689x4063 Size: 5.87 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MARMC Overhauls MPDE Clutch Aboard USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) [Image 2 of 2], by Hendrick Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.