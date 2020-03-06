200604-N-KP445-1038 NORFOLK, Va. (June 4, 2020) Engineman 2nd Class Charles Boze from Rolla, Missouri, assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) Diesel Shop cuts a pipe while conducting a clutch overhaul on a Main Propulsion Diesel Engine aboard USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44). MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released).
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 11:17
|Photo ID:
|6231902
|VIRIN:
|200604-N-KP445-1038
|Resolution:
|3732x5225
|Size:
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MARMC Overhauls MPDE Clutch Aboard USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) [Image 2 of 2], by Hendrick Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
