    Lt. Gen. Bassett takes charge of DCMA

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Patrick Tremblay 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett relieved Navy Vice Adm. David Lewis as Defense Contract Management Agency director during a digitally-broadcasted change-of-charge ceremony here at DCMA’s headquarters building June 4.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020
    FORT LEE, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Bassett takes charge of DCMA, by Patrick Tremblay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Contract Management Agency
    Fort Lee
    Change of Command
    Lewis
    DCMA
    Bassett
    coronavirus

