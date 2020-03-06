Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5/6 Unsung Warrior of the Month: SrA Lauren Frensley [Image 4 of 4]

    5/6 Unsung Warrior of the Month: SrA Lauren Frensley

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Lauren M. Frensley, 386th Expeditionary Medical Group medical technician, receives the 5/6 Unsung Warrior of the Month at Cargo City, Kuwait, June 3, 2020. Frensley has served as a pivotal member of the 386th EMDG during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to test service members as they transit Cargo City. (United States Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 08:36
    Photo ID: 6231763
    VIRIN: 200602-F-YM181-0004
    Resolution: 7274x4617
    Size: 20.62 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, 5/6 Unsung Warrior of the Month: SrA Lauren Frensley [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

