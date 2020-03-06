Senior Airman Lauren M. Frensley, 386th Expeditionary Medical Group medical technician, poses for a portrait after receiving the 5/6 Unsung Warrior of the Month at Cargo City, Kuwait, June 3, 2020. Frensley has served as a pivotal member of the 386th EMDG during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to test service members as they transit Cargo City. (United States Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 08:37
|Photo ID:
|6231762
|VIRIN:
|200602-F-YM181-0015
|Resolution:
|3896x5424
|Size:
|9.23 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 5/6 Unsung Warrior of the Month: SrA Lauren Frensley [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT