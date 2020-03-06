Senior Airman Lauren M. Frensley, 386th Expeditionary Medical Group medical technician, receives the 5/6 Unsung Warrior of the Month at Cargo City, Kuwait, June 3, 2020. Frensley has served as a pivotal member of the 386th EMDG during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to test service members as they transit Cargo City. (United States Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 08:37 Photo ID: 6231760 VIRIN: 200602-F-YM181-0012 Resolution: 6126x3617 Size: 12.37 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5/6 Unsung Warrior of the Month: SrA Lauren Frensley [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.